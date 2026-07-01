Google testing voice AI for Gmail and Keep in US.

Google Keep button, Gmail voice, Docs

In Keep, you'll see a floating button that opens a voice interface for making notes or setting reminders (which sync with Google Tasks).

Gmail is being tested with a voice interface that will let you search your inbox or ask questions using your voice, with simple controls to mute or cancel.

These AI upgrades are also coming soon to Docs (and available to eligible Workspace users) for brainstorming and drafting, likely alongside the Pixel 11 launch.

If you're on Android or iOS with Google AI Pro, Google AI Ultra, or eligible Workspace, keep an eye out!