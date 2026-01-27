Google agrees to $68M settlement over recording users without consent

Google has agreed to pay $68 million in a class-action lawsuit over its voice-activated assistant, Google Assistant . The complaint alleged that the tech giant's tool spied on smartphone users without their consent, violating their privacy rights. The preliminary settlement was filed in a federal court in San Jose, California, and is pending approval from US District Judge Beth Labson Freeman.

Accusations Allegations of unauthorized recording and data sharing The lawsuit accused Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet, of illegally recording and sharing private conversations triggered by its assistant for targeted advertising. The plaintiffs claimed that the company engaged in "unlawful and intentional recording of individuals' confidential communications without their consent," during these "false accepts." They further alleged that information from these recordings was wrongfully sent to third parties for targeted ads and other purposes.

Denial and settlement Google's response to the allegations Google has denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the case. However, it decided to settle the lawsuit to avoid potential risks, costs, and uncertainties associated with litigation. The settlement applies to individuals who purchased Google devices or experienced false accepts since May 18, 2016. Lawyers for plaintiffs may request up to one-third of the settlement fund—approximately $22.7 million—for legal fees.

