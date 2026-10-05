Google TV gets Gemini AI features announced at CES 2026

You can now just tell your TV what you want, like "the screen is too dim," and it'll do it; no more digging through menus.

The new "Deep dives" feature breaks down tricky topics with clear visuals, so learning stuff is actually fun.

Plus, Google Photos on your TV lets you search your library for specific people or moments and create immersive slideshows.

Creative types can even generate brand-new images right from their couch using Veo and Nano Banana models.

These updates hit the latest TCL TVs first, then roll out to other Google TVs soon.