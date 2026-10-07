Google unveils conversational AI search and agents at I/O 2026
Technology
Google announced some big AI updates for Search, aiming to make things more personal and interactive.
Announced at I/O 2026, these changes introduce a smarter AI Search box, information agents, and new coding features, so you can do way more than just look stuff up.
Gemini 3.5 Flash powers multimodal search
The AI Mode tab (now powered globally by a new model called Gemini 3.5 Flash) supports continued conversation.
The new AI Search box lets you search using text, images, or even videos: no need for awkward keywords.
Information agents will continuously scan the web, blogs, news, social posts, and other recent sources and notify you when listings meet your needs.
Summer 2026: agent-powered bookings in the US and a Universal Cart to make shopping across Google services much smoother.