Google unveils conversational AI search and agents at I/O 2026

The AI Mode tab (now powered globally by a new model called Gemini 3.5 Flash) supports continued conversation.

The new AI Search box lets you search using text, images, or even videos: no need for awkward keywords.

Information agents will continuously scan the web, blogs, news, social posts, and other recent sources and notify you when listings meet your needs.

Summer 2026: agent-powered bookings in the US and a Universal Cart to make shopping across Google services much smoother.