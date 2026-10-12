Google unveils Fitbit Edge with 46% larger display, $179.99

The Edge keeps things sleek with an 11.5mm aluminum body and packs in heart rate, ECG, and SpO2 sensors for serious health tracking.

It promises 40% better GPS accuracy than before and can handle water or dust thanks to its IP68/5 ATM rating, so no worries at the gym or pool.

The battery lasts up to a week (with the always-on display disabled), charges via magnetic USB-C, and you can customize the watch face to match your style.

It works with both Android and iOS phones, comes in multiple colors, and syncs easily with other Fitbit devices for all your activity tracking needs.