Google unveils Gemini 4 Neon for coding, reasoning, enterprise workflows
Google just introduced Gemini 4 Neon, a new AI model built for complex coding, analytical reasoning, and production-grade enterprise workflows.
It's built to make coding, research, and knowledge work faster and smoother, and Google says it even outperforms top rivals like Anthropic's Claude Opus 5.5 and OpenAI's GPT-6.2 Sol on several tests.
Pricing starts at $3 per million input tokens and $15 per million output tokens, with a 1 million-token context window so it can handle big projects without breaking a sweat.
Neon offers safeguards and access
Gemini 4 Neon comes with strong safeguards to prevent misuse, sticking to Google's promise of responsible AI.
You can try it through the Gemini API in Google AI Studio or access it on Google Antigravity if you're an AI Pro or Ultra subscriber.
As Koray Kavukcuoglu, SVP, Google DeepMind and Chief AI Architect at Google, puts it, "Neon is built for complex coding, analytical reasoning, and production-grade enterprise workflows. While Carbon tackles your hardest, long-horizon projects, and Hydrogen handles fast everyday execution, Neon balances depth and efficiency. Neon delivers frontier-level reasoning for complex, high-frequency workflows faster and more cost efficiently."