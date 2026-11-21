Google just introduced Gemini 4 Neon, a new AI model built for complex coding, analytical reasoning, and production-grade enterprise workflows.

It's built to make coding, research, and knowledge work faster and smoother, and Google says it even outperforms top rivals like Anthropic's Claude Opus 5.5 and OpenAI's GPT-6.2 Sol on several tests.

Pricing starts at $3 per million input tokens and $15 per million output tokens, with a 1 million-token context window so it can handle big projects without breaking a sweat.