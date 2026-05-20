Google unveils Gemini for science to speed life sciences research
Google just dropped Gemini for Science at I/O 2026, a new set of AI tools made to help researchers work faster and smarter.
The platform is all about making tricky research tasks like coming up with ideas, running experiments, and digging through tons of scientific papers way more manageable, especially in fields like biology, chemistry, and medicine.
Hypothesis generation, computational discovery, literature insights
Gemini for Science packs three main features: Hypothesis Generation (which spots new research angles from loads of papers), Computational Discovery (to quickly test out thousands of scenarios), and Literature Insights (which breaks down dense studies into easy summaries or visuals).
Access starts rolling out today. Researchers can sign up through Google Labs, while companies will get it via Google Cloud.
Plus, the new Science Skills tool connects with more than 30 life science databases to automate even more research tasks.