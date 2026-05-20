Google unveils Gemini for science to speed life sciences research

Hypothesis generation, computational discovery, literature insights

Gemini for Science packs three main features: Hypothesis Generation (which spots new research angles from loads of papers), Computational Discovery (to quickly test out thousands of scenarios), and Literature Insights (which breaks down dense studies into easy summaries or visuals).

Access starts rolling out today. Researchers can sign up through Google Labs, while companies will get it via Google Cloud.

Plus, the new Science Skills tool connects with more than 30 life science databases to automate even more research tasks.