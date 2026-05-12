Googlebook laptops with Gemini Intelligence, Magic Pointer break cover

Google has announced a new category of laptops called "Googlebook." The innovative devices were unveiled at the Android Show I/O Edition event. The Googlebooks are powered by Gemini Intelligence, an artificial intelligence (AI) system. The laptops offer features like Magic Pointer, Create your Widget, and flaunt a unique Glowbar design element.

Usage Magic Pointer for context-aware suggestions The new Googlebooks are designed to work seamlessly with Android smartphones. They come with a unique feature called Magic Pointer, which gives quick access to Gemini. This feature lets you get context-aware suggestions powered by Gemini directly on your screen, just by moving the cursor around. You can even point at a date in an email to schedule a meeting or select two images for instant visualization together.

Advanced features 'Create your Widget' feature The Googlebooks get a Gemini-backed "Create your Widget" feature. This lets users create custom widgets just by asking, and it can pull information from the internet or Google apps like Gmail and Calendar to build a personalized dashboard. Another handy feature is Quick Access, which lets you view, search for, and insert files stored on your Android phone directly from the laptop's file browser.

Advertisement

Software integration How Googlebooks work The upcoming Googlebooks will come with the Chrome browser and the Google Play Store. They will run on a yet-to-be-disclosed "modern OS," though it's unclear if this is Google's Aluminium OS currently in development. These laptops are said to be the first ones built from scratch for Gemini Intelligence, marking a major step in Google's Gemini integration strategy.

Advertisement