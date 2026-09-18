Google updates CC AI agent for families to manage schedules
Technology
Google just rolled out a big update to its CC AI agent, making it way more useful for families.
Now, up to six people can use it together to manage shared schedules, get daily updates, and even handle things like permission slips and registration forms, all in one place.
Google 'Your Day Ahead' syncs tasks-and-calendars
The new "Your Day Ahead" feature gives families a quick rundown of their plans by syncing shared task lists and Google Calendar events.
You also get control over what information the AI can see or do, as families can choose what they want to share with it and decide the platforms it will have access to.
If you're 18 or older in the US with a personal Google account, you can join the wait list to try it out.