Google updates Play Store in cars with adaptive layout
Technology
Google just announced a fresh new look for the Play Store in cars with Google built-in.
Rolling out soon, the update brings an adaptive layout that makes browsing smoother, plus a home page where you can spot featured apps and grab them with one tap.
Google adds in-car YouTube and tabs
Navigation is now simpler with easy-access tabs for Apps, Games, Search, and More, arranged to fit your screen.
While parked, you can check out new apps like Starz, Firefox, Ludo King, and JioHotstar.
YouTube streaming on your dashboard is also here (with uninterrupted audio if you're a Premium user).
This upgrade is part of Google's push to make its services feel more natural inside cars from Ford, GM, Honda, Nissan, Volvo, and more, so your in-car tech feels less clunky and more like home.