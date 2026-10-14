Google updates Play Store in cars with adaptive layout

Navigation is now simpler with easy-access tabs for Apps, Games, Search, and More, arranged to fit your screen.

While parked, you can check out new apps like Starz, Firefox, Ludo King, and JioHotstar.

YouTube streaming on your dashboard is also here (with uninterrupted audio if you're a Premium user).

This upgrade is part of Google's push to make its services feel more natural inside cars from Ford, GM, Honda, Nissan, Volvo, and more, so your in-car tech feels less clunky and more like home.