Google updates refresh Play Store and add EU AI tags
Technology
Google just dropped its July 2026 updates across Android devices, Wear OS, Google TV, Auto, and PCs.
The Play Store now looks cleaner on big phones and is easier to use on smartwatches.
In the European Union (EU), AI-generated images get clear AI tags (though some older formats might miss out). It's all about making things more organized and user-friendly.
Play Services speeds purchases and profiles
Play Services now lets you zip through Google One purchases faster and makes work profile setup less of a headache.
Wear devices can transfer work profiles easily, while PCs get better controls for Google Location Sharing.