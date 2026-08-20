Google updates Search and Gemini with interactive quizzes and tools
Technology
Google announced new updates on Search and Gemini to make studying a bit easier.
Now, you can find interactive quizzes, visuals that break down tough topics, and handy tools to keep your projects organized: all designed with students in mind.
Google adds personalized exam prep features
With the latest features, you can use Google Lens for step-by-step learning support or try out practice quizzes for exams like the SAT, JEE, or NEET.
Gemini's new student hub helps spot where you need extra practice and builds a personalized study plan.
Plus, Gemini Live lets you discuss Deep Research reports while on the move, so your prep is always within reach.