Google Wallet for Android adopts full screen, primary brand color

Now, you can scroll down on all loyalty cards and boarding passes, including manually created ones, to quickly call associated phone numbers and visit the official website.

Customizing things like nicknames and controls is simpler too, thanks to everything being grouped under "Settings."

If you miss the old layout, there's a handy rewind icon up top so you can switch back.

The new style covers all loyalty cards and boarding passes, though transit cards are sticking with the classic look for now.