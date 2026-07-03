Google Wallet shows Wear OS watch payments alongside phone transactions
Technology
Google Wallet just rolled out a handy update: now you can see the latest Wear OS smartwatch payment history right on your Android device.
So, if you tap to pay with your watch, those transactions pop up alongside the ones from your phone, making it way easier to keep track of what you've spent.
Watch purchases labeled, 10-entry cap
Transactions made on your watch are labeled as "Purchase made on watch," and this update even covers past payments automatically.
You can also check out purchases made with virtual card numbers for online shopping.
Just a heads-up: Google Wallet still caps transaction entries at 10 per payment method, so if you need a longer history, you'll have to look elsewhere.