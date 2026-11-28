If you make money from your app, you'll need to declare whether or not you qualify as a "trader" under UK and E.U. law by February 1, 2027.

Hobby projects are exempt, and developers who do not publish their apps in the UK or Europe are off the hook.

The catch? Google doesn't allow P.O. boxes for payments, so smaller creators may have to share personal information or pay extra for an office address.

Meanwhile, Apple will only show developer addresses to users within the relevant European countries, something many wish Google would consider too.