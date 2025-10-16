Google, World Bank join forces to build AI infrastructure

Google is investing $15 billion over 5 years

As part of this push, Google is investing $15 billion over five years to set up a huge AI hub in India with Adani Group—featuring the country's largest data center in Visakhapatnam.

Beyond India, Google's also backing Networks for Humanity to build digital infrastructure and innovation labs worldwide, supporting 40+ languages even on basic devices.

The goal: make digital tools more accessible and help close the tech gap in developing communities.