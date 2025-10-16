OnePlus's OxygenOS 16 is all about personalization
OnePlus just dropped OxygenOS 16, rolling out with the new OnePlus 15.
This update is all about making your phone feel more like yours, with AI features that actually learn from how you use your device.
The highlight? "Plus Mind"—it can pull event info straight from your photos and make adding things to your calendar way easier.
Highlights of the new OS
OxygenOS 16 brings the handy "Plus Key" for quick shortcuts, and a revamped Flux Theme 2.0 for customizing your lock screen and app drawer with cool animations.
There's also an AI-powered "Writer" for mind maps, charts, and social media captions, and an "AI Scan" tool that quickly turns documents, whiteboards, and receipts into clear, editable PDFs.
The open beta lands October 17, so you can test it out before the official release.
As Arthur Lam from OnePlus puts it, this OS is designed to adapt to you over time.