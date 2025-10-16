OnePlus's OxygenOS 16 is all about personalization

Highlights of the new OS

OxygenOS 16 brings the handy "Plus Key" for quick shortcuts, and a revamped Flux Theme 2.0 for customizing your lock screen and app drawer with cool animations.

There's also an AI-powered "Writer" for mind maps, charts, and social media captions, and an "AI Scan" tool that quickly turns documents, whiteboards, and receipts into clear, editable PDFs.

The open beta lands October 17, so you can test it out before the official release.

As Arthur Lam from OnePlus puts it, this OS is designed to adapt to you over time.