Googlebook OS Chrome 156 brings 14 upgrades including hover tooltips
Chrome 156 just dropped for Googlebook OS, and it's packed with 14 upgrades focused on making things smoother.
The standout is the new "Hover Tooltips" in the AI Mode Menu, which makes navigating features a lot simpler.
Plus, there are tweaks to keyboard shortcuts and website tools to keep things running fast and easy.
Chrome 156 improves switching and downloads
You'll notice easier window switching (Alt+Tab now switches windows on Fullscreen sites and apps when keyboard lock is on) and a better way to open queries in new background tabs (Alt+Shift+Enter).
Editing in the address bar now supports multi-line text with arrow keys.
Copying big chunks in Google Docs is smoother, Facebook Live streams work better, and extensions like 1Password are more stable.
Even downloads got an upgrade with improved file naming and "Save As" support.