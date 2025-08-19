Google's AI is showing fake customer support numbers

Some users got burned: one person looking for Swiggy Instamart support was tricked into sharing their screen and making UPI payments. Another, Alex Rivlin, searched for Royal Caribbean help and ended up giving his credit card info to a scammer. It's a reminder that even smart tech can make risky mistakes.

Google is aware of the issue

Google says they know about the problem and are already removing scam numbers while working to improve results for their AI.

Until things improve, it's safest to only use contact details from official company websites—don't trust everything an AI tells you just yet.