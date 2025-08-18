Texas probes AI chatbots over potential mental health risks

Investigation part of a larger effort to protect kids online

This investigation highlights growing worries about how tech companies handle kids' safety online.

Both platforms say they ban users under 13, but enforcement isn't perfect—Meta, in particular, has come under fire for failing to police accounts created by kids under 13.

Character. AI is also popular among young users.

Texas wants to know if these companies broke consumer protection laws by making false claims or misusing data.

The case is part of a bigger push in 2025 to put stronger rules in place so AI tools don't end up putting kids at risk.