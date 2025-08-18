Texas probes AI chatbots over potential mental health risks
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has started investigating Meta AI Studio and Character. AI after concerns that their chatbots are being marketed as mental health helpers—even though they're not licensed professionals.
The probe comes after reports of inappropriate chatbot interactions with minors, and worries that these platforms might be taking advantage of young users by offering emotional support while actually using their data to train AI.
Investigation part of a larger effort to protect kids online
This investigation highlights growing worries about how tech companies handle kids' safety online.
Both platforms say they ban users under 13, but enforcement isn't perfect—Meta, in particular, has come under fire for failing to police accounts created by kids under 13.
Character. AI is also popular among young users.
Texas wants to know if these companies broke consumer protection laws by making false claims or misusing data.
The case is part of a bigger push in 2025 to put stronger rules in place so AI tools don't end up putting kids at risk.