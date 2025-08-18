Google's Find My Device app gets Material You redesign

Check out the app's new look

The map view now features bigger device pins that stand out at any zoom level, which is super handy when tracking your stuff.

You'll also notice rounded corners everywhere, a pill-shaped back button, and a consistent new font for a cleaner vibe.

Plus, larger buttons make it simpler to use features like "Find nearby," especially if you're hunting down Bluetooth or UWB tags.

The updated app (version 3.1.399-3) is already live on the Play Store, so you can check out all these upgrades right away.