Google's Gemini AI can now book your Uber rides
A feature discovered in an APK teardown of the Google app (version 17.4 beta) by 9to5Google, called "Get tasks done with Gemini," is described as experimental/Labs and suggests it could let Google's AI handle things like ordering food or booking rides for you in certain Android apps.
The source says it uses "screen automation" to interact with certain apps and automate basic actions, but it does not specify the exact UI gestures involved.
You will be responsible for the results if the AI messes up
You can stop Gemini at any point if it's not doing what you want, but heads up: you're still responsible for the results if the AI messes up.
If you turn on "Keep Activity," screenshots of these actions might be sent to reviewers to help improve the feature.
Things to keep in mind
Google says not to share your login or payment details with Gemini, and recommends handling emergencies or sensitive stuff yourself.
Right now, this tool is experimental and only works with a few apps—so stay tuned for updates!