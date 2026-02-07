Google's Gemini AI can now book your Uber rides Technology Feb 07, 2026

A feature discovered in an APK teardown of the Google app (version 17.4 beta) by 9to5Google, called "Get tasks done with Gemini," is described as experimental/Labs and suggests it could let Google's AI handle things like ordering food or booking rides for you in certain Android apps.

The source says it uses "screen automation" to interact with certain apps and automate basic actions, but it does not specify the exact UI gestures involved.