Google's Gemini AI powers Waze voice reporting and searches
Technology
Waze just got a major upgrade with Google's Gemini AI. Now you can report road changes and search for parking or gas stations just by talking to the app.
Routes are also more tailored: Waze learns your driving style and current traffic to pick the best way for you.
Waze adds motorcycle mode, quieter voices
If you ride a two-wheeler, there's a new Motorcycle mode with routes and ETAs made just for bikes, plus a heads-up about hazards like potholes.
It's live in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, the Philippines, and Malaysia so far, but more countries are coming soon.
And if you find navigation voices annoying, Waze now offers a "less chatty" mode that keeps things quiet except for important alerts.