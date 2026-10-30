Google's Gemini chatbot now creates and edits files in app
Technology
Google just made life a bit easier for anyone juggling docs, slides, or code.
Gemini, its AI chatbot, now lets you create and edit files directly in the app.
No more bouncing between tabs to tweak a PDF or update a spreadsheet; you can handle everything from Google Docs to Markdown and even code files in one place.
Google's Gemini adds full screen editing
You can open documents in full-screen mode for easier editing, highlight text to get quick help (like turning tables into graphs), and work with PDFs on both web and mobile.
Other file types are web-only for now.
This move follows a bigger trend, like Anthropic's Claude chat, which is all about making document management smoother and more integrated with your favorite AI tools.