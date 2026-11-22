Google's Gemini gives Android in-app camera a bottom sheet layout
Gemini just rolled out a new look for its in-app camera on Android, making it easier to snap and use photos in your chats.
Instead of the old fullscreen style, you now get a smooth bottom sheet layout that you can drag up, with edge-to-edge visuals and better animations, so adding images feels more natural.
Gemini Android update adds camera controls
The update (now live on both beta and regular versions 17.76+) brings handy features like a three-dot menu for flash and switching cameras, plus an easy swipe down to exit.
If you don't see the changes yet, try force stopping the Google app.
This comes right after Gemini added GIF creation tools, showing they're really focused on giving users more creative ways to use media in the app.