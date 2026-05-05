Google's May 2026 updates improve Play services and Play Store
Google just dropped its May 2026 system updates for Android devices, Wear OS watches, Google TV, and beyond, rolling out from May 4.
The focus is on making Google Play services and the Play Store smoother and more useful.
Heads up: some features might take a little while to show up for everyone.
Play services v26.17 warns Dasher logins
Play services v26.17 now gives a warning if you sign in with a Dasher account on Android desktops.
Developers get upgraded tools to make things work better across Auto, TV, and Wear OS. Wallet bugs on phones are fixed too.
On the Play Store side (v51.3), you can now open Google Play Sidekick right from your notification drawer.
Play Store gaming supports 6 languages
Gamers get something extra: now you can ask questions and share advice in six new languages (Spanish, Portuguese, Indonesian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean) in the Play Store's gaming section.
All part of Google's push to make things friendlier for everyone!