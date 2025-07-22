Google's Pixel 10 series arrives on August 20: Details here

Major camera upgrades expected for Pixel 10

For the first time, the regular Pixel 10 might feature a triple-camera setup like its Pro siblings.

Google is also giving out special discounts if you sign up for Google Store emails before August 18—redeemable on launch day.

Alongside Pixel phones, expect new gear like the Pixel Watch 4 and fresh Pixel Buds.

The event streams live on YouTube at 1pm ET.