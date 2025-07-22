Next Article
Google's Pixel 10 series arrives on August 20: Details here
Google just dropped a teaser for the Pixel 10 series, confirming its big reveal at the "Made by Google" event on August 20.
The sneak peek shows a familiar design with flat sides and a bold camera bump—plus three camera lenses, hinting that even the base model could get some serious camera upgrades this year.
Major camera upgrades expected for Pixel 10
For the first time, the regular Pixel 10 might feature a triple-camera setup like its Pro siblings.
Google is also giving out special discounts if you sign up for Google Store emails before August 18—redeemable on launch day.
Alongside Pixel phones, expect new gear like the Pixel Watch 4 and fresh Pixel Buds.
The event streams live on YouTube at 1pm ET.