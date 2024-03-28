Next Article

Google typically unveils its new Pixel generation in October

Google to launch Pixel 9 in three sizes this year

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 01:44 pm Mar 28, 202401:44 pm

What's the story Google is reportedly preparing to launch three distinct variants of the much-anticipated Pixel 9 smartphone in 2024, according to information by 91mobiles. The site reveals that earlier leaked renders were actually of the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, and not the standard model. Fresh images of the regular Pixel 9 have now been leaked, providing a clearer picture of what consumers can expect.

Branding strategy

Google might revive XL branding for Pixel 9 series

Google is expected to reintroduce the XL branding, which was discontinued after the single-size Pixel 5 in 2019. The tech giant had transitioned to using the "Pro" label from 2021 onward. This new approach appears to mirror Apple's strategy of offering varied sizes within a pro tier, leading to the revival of the XL tag for its upcoming models.

Looks

Pixel 9 series to feature varied screen sizes

The design of the standard Pixel 9 aligns with previous leaks, featuring flat edges and increasingly rounded display corners. The renders suggest different screen sizes for all three devices: a 6.5-inch display for the Pixel 9 Pro XL, a 6.1-inch screen for the Pixel 9 Pro, and a slightly smaller 6.03-inch display for the regular Pixel 9. This indicates a minor reduction in size for the XL model compared to the current Pixel 8 Pro's larger 6.7-inch panel.

Cameras

Pixel 9 Pro models to feature triple-camera system

Both 'Pro' models in the upcoming Pixel 9 series are set to feature a triple-camera system on their rear side. This development could be an exciting prospect for those who have been eagerly awaiting Google's top-tier photography capabilities in a more compact size. Rumors suggest that the Pixel 9 Pro XL will include an additional camera feature, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Others

Google's upcoming launches include Pixel 8a and Pixel Fold 2

In addition to the flagship Pixel 9 series, Google is also predicted to launch other devices such as the Pixel 8A and Pixel Fold 2, between now and October. These could be announced during Google's I/O keynote in May. Looking forward, there might even be a fourth variant - a Pixel 9A - next year, adding to the tech giant's diverse smartphone lineup.

Release timeline

Pixel 9 series expected to debut after iPhone launch

Google typically unveils its new Pixel generation in October, and this year is likely to be no different. The Pixel 9 series is predicted to debut after the next-generation Galaxy foldable and Apple's iPhone launch. This strategic timing places Google's latest smartphone offerings in direct competition with other tech giants' flagship devices during the peak of the annual tech release season.