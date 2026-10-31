Google's Project Suncatcher ran AI model on satellite writing haiku
Technology
Google's Project Suncatcher just pulled off something pretty cool: for the first time, an AI model ran on a satellite orbiting Earth.
After its October 1, 2026 launch, the satellite powered up its special chip (a tensor processing unit, or TPU), took a command from Google's team back on Earth, and responded by writing a space-themed haiku.
It's an early but exciting step toward smarter tech in orbit.
Google tests TPU for space conditions
Now, Google is testing whether the TPU can handle tough space conditions like extreme heat and radiation.
If it passes these tests, we could see networks of satellites working together on bigger AI tasks by 2027.