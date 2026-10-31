Google's Project Suncatcher satellite used TPUs to send 1st haiku
Technology
Google's Project Suncatcher hit a big milestone: its AI chip-equipped satellite used Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) to send back the first response from space: a haiku written by its onboard Gemma 4 model.
Google plans extreme heat radiation tests
Launched earlier this month, the satellite is helping Google see how well AI chips work beyond Earth.
After testing with limericks and telemetry prompts, next up are stress tests under extreme heat and radiation.
If these TPUs keep performing, Google could launch twin satellites next year and maybe even build full-on AI data centers in orbit someday.