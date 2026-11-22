The LIT Hero keeps things simple with a touchscreen for quick switching between video, photo, and slow motion.

It's tough enough to handle underwater adventures up to 16 feet without extra gear.

The built-in light offers three brightness settings plus a diffuser, so your footage looks good whether the light is on or you're shooting in low light.

You also get smooth 4K60 video thanks to HyperSmooth stabilization, and editing is straightforward with the GoPro Quik app right on your phone, perfect if you want pro-looking clips without any fuss.