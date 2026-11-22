GoPro drops lit Hero at $169 Amazon Prime sale
GoPro just dropped the LIT Hero, a waterproof 4K camera now going for $169 (that's 37% off) as a Black Friday special for Amazon Prime members.
It's designed to be an easy entry point into GoPro's lineup, and its built-in light means you can capture clear shots even in low light, pretty handy if you're out after dark or filming indoors.
Touchscreen controls, HyperSmooth, built-in light
The LIT Hero keeps things simple with a touchscreen for quick switching between video, photo, and slow motion.
It's tough enough to handle underwater adventures up to 16 feet without extra gear.
The built-in light offers three brightness settings plus a diffuser, so your footage looks good whether the light is on or you're shooting in low light.
You also get smooth 4K60 video thanks to HyperSmooth stabilization, and editing is straightforward with the GoPro Quik app right on your phone, perfect if you want pro-looking clips without any fuss.