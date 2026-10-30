GoPro MAX2 8K 360-degree camera drops to $300 on Amazon
Technology
The GoPro MAX2 360 Action Camera just dropped to $300 on Amazon (down from $500), making high-end 8K 360-degree video recording a lot more affordable for anyone who loves capturing their adventures.
You can even change the camera angle after filming, so you never miss the perfect shot.
GoPro MAX2 built for explorers
Designed with explorers in mind, the MAX2 shoots crisp 29MP photos and smooth 4K single-lens videos.
Its Max HyperSmooth stabilization and Horizon Lock keep your footage steady, even when you're on the move.
Plus, it's waterproof up to 16 feet, has six microphones for immersive sound, replaceable glass lenses for easy removal or swapping, and a battery that handles cold weather, so it's ready whether you're skiing or snorkeling.