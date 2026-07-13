Government considers username rules across messaging apps after WhatsApp pause
Technology
The government is thinking about setting the same rules for usernames across all messaging apps, after worries popped up about people pretending to be someone else, especially with WhatsApp's new feature that lets you chat without sharing your phone number.
For now, WhatsApp has paused rolling this out while officials get input from WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal.
Apps explain username systems amid review
All three apps have explained how their username systems work and what they're doing to stop misuse.
The government is now deciding if current laws are enough or if stricter, unified rules are needed to keep everyone safe and make things fair across platforms.
The final call will come after this review wraps up.