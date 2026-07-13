Government of India launches YUVA AI course for 1 crore
Technology
The government just launched YUVA AI, a free online course designed to teach one crore people the essentials of artificial intelligence.
In just 4.5 hours, you'll learn what AI is, how it's used in real life, why ethics matter, and even get tips on starting a career in this fast-growing field.
Anyone can earn Indian government certificate
Anyone (students, professionals, teachers, business owners, and homemakers) can sign up on FutureSkills Prime or iGOT Karmayogi.
Just make a free account and finish the lessons; you'll earn an official certificate from the Government of India.
This is a great way to boost your resume and stand out as industries like banking, healthcare, media, and manufacturing look for people with AI skills.