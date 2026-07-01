Government pauses WhatsApp username rollout for now over security concerns
Technology
WhatsApp wants to let users pick unique usernames so you can chat without giving out your phone number, especially handy in group chats or when talking to strangers.
But the government has hit pause on the rollout, saying it needs to look into security concerns first.
Users fear scams, WhatsApp defends safeguards
Some people are worried about scams and fake accounts with this new feature.
WhatsApp says it has built-in safeguards to protect users and still believes usernames will make chatting safer by keeping your number private.
The company plans to move ahead with the launch later this year, standing by the rollout and its safeguards.