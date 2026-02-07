GPUs in India: Government, Reliance, Microsoft push capacity to 1,00,000 Technology Feb 07, 2026

By the end of 2026, India's GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) capacity is set to cross 1 lakh units—up from the current ~38,000 GPUs—thanks to big moves from both government and private companies.

The IndiaAI Mission alone has added over 34,000 GPUs, while major projects like Reliance's massive Jamnagar data center and Microsoft's new Telangana facility are pushing things forward in a big way.