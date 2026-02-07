GPUs in India: Government, Reliance, Microsoft push capacity to 1,00,000
Technology
By the end of 2026, India's GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) capacity is set to cross 1 lakh units—up from the current ~38,000 GPUs—thanks to big moves from both government and private companies.
The IndiaAI Mission alone has added over 34,000 GPUs, while major projects like Reliance's massive Jamnagar data center and Microsoft's new Telangana facility are pushing things forward in a big way.
Cheaper access to computing power
If you care about AI, gaming, or just tech progress in general—this is huge.
With cheaper access (under ₹100 an hour), more people can tap into serious computing power.
It's a sign that India is gearing up for a future where high-end tech isn't out of reach.