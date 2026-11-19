The new installment takes players to Leonida, a fictional state inspired by Florida.

Its main city, Vice City, is based on Miami and brings back a location familiar to franchise fans.

The story revolves around Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, two characters who are partners in crime as well as romantically involved. Players can switch between them during the game.

Notably, Lucia is the first playable female protagonist in a 3D installment of the GTA series.