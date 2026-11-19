You can now play Grand Theft Auto 6 in India
What's the story
The long wait for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is finally over. Rockstar Games has launched the highly-anticipated title in India, with players gaining access as their clocks struck midnight. This marks a significant moment as it ends a 13-year gap between two mainline GTA games. The previous title, GTA 5, was released in 2013 and went on to sell around 235 million copies. Rockstar had delayed the release of GTA 6 twice after initially targeting autumn 2025.
Game features
About the game and its story
The new installment takes players to Leonida, a fictional state inspired by Florida.
Its main city, Vice City, is based on Miami and brings back a location familiar to franchise fans.
The story revolves around Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, two characters who are partners in crime as well as romantically involved. Players can switch between them during the game.
Notably, Lucia is the first playable female protagonist in a 3D installment of the GTA series.
Pricing
How much does GTA 6 cost in India?
In India, GTA 6 is available in two editions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
The Standard Edition costs ₹5,999 while the Ultimate Edition is priced at ₹7,499.
Both versions come with the base game, Vintage Vice City Pack, and a one-month GTA+ subscription.
The more expensive version additionally includes story-linked exclusives like extra vehicles, weapons, and customization shops.