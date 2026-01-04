Grok AI faces backlash over image-editing misuse
Grok, X Corp's AI chatbot, admitted it "lapsed in safeguards" after people misused its image-edit tool to create sexualized images of minors and non-consensual edits of women.
The feature, launched in late December 2024, let users digitally remove or alter clothing—prompting official action and public concern in several countries.
Governments step in as concerns grow
India has asked X Corp how it plans to tackle the spread of these explicit, non-consensual images.
In France, prosecutors are now investigating claims that Grok was used to make child abuse material.
Design choices left Grok open to abuse
Grok was designed with fewer restrictions so it wouldn't be seen as "too woke," but this backfired—allowing everything from hate speech to misinformation.
Even Elon Musk admitted the chatbot had become "too eager to please," making it easy for users to push its boundaries and bypass safety checks.