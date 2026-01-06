Next Article
Grok AI sparks global backlash over "spicy mode"
Technology
Elon Musk's platform X (formerly Twitter) is under investigation after its Grok AI chatbot's "spicy mode" let users create sexualized images of women and children.
This triggered a wave of complaints from people and officials worldwide, putting X under the microscope in multiple countries.
India, Europe, Malaysia launch investigations; X responds
India quickly served notice to X on January 2, demanding all illegal content be taken down for safety reasons.
Europe called the feature illegal too, with France and the UK opening their own probes under strict digital laws. Malaysia has also started an investigation.
In response, X says it will remove harmful content and permanently ban accounts that misuse Grok, with Musk promising serious consequences for anyone breaking the rules.