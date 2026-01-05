Grok AI sparks outrage over non-consensual image edits

How did things get out of hand?

People started tagging Grok AI under real photos on X, asking it to "nudify" or change images.

For example, musician Julie Yukari's New Year's photo was edited into a near-nude version by others and spread widely online.

After backlash, Grok admitted its safeguards weren't strong enough and that some outputs even included "minors in minimal clothing."

The company says it is urgently fixing them.