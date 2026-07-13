GSK's Jemperli yields yearlong disease-free responses in dMMR/MSI-H rectal cancer
GSK's immunotherapy drug Jemperli (dostarlimab) just hit a major milestone: in a recent Phase II trial, many patients with a specific type of locally advanced rectal cancer (dMMR/MSI-H) stayed free of detectable disease for more than a year after treatment.
It's an encouraging sign for people facing tough odds with this type of cancer.
Targets rare dMMR/MSI-H rectal tumors
Jemperli zeros in on a rare kind of rectal tumor, one that can't repair DNA damage due to a genetic glitch.
These tumors, seen in about 5% to 10% of cases, actually respond really well to immunotherapy like Jemperli.
Unlike surgery or chemotherapy, which can cause long-term issues like infertility or needing a colostomy bag, Jemperli offers hope for fewer side effects and better quality of life.
Safety consistent and regulatory review planned
Safety data from the trial look solid so far, matching what doctors have seen with this drug in other cancers.
Already approved for some endometrial cancers, Jemperli is now set to be shared with global health agencies for review for wider use, so stay tuned as it could become an even bigger player in cancer care soon.