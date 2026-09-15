GSMA Intelligence, Huawei: 3.1 billion unconnected despite mobile broadband coverage
A new report from GSMA Intelligence and Huawei says that even though almost 96% of the world has mobile broadband coverage, 3.1 billion people are still not connected.
The real issue isn't just having internet access: people also need digital skills, confidence, affordability, and trust to actually use tech in their lives.
Huawei expands DigiTruck in Ile-de-France
Tim Hatt from GSMA Intelligence points out there's a $3.5 trillion economic boost waiting if we close these digital gaps, but it'll take teamwork between tech companies and governments.
On the ground, Huawei's "Skills on Wheels" program (with its DigiTruck classrooms) has already helped more than 130,000 people in 21 countries through digital skills training since 2019.
In Ile-de-France, Huawei and Konexio are building on the program's progress with the next phase of DigiTruck expanding across the region, where 1.3 million people are still in a situation of digital exclusion.