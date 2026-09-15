GSMA Intelligence, Huawei: 3.1 billion unconnected despite mobile broadband coverage

Tim Hatt from GSMA Intelligence points out there's a $3.5 trillion economic boost waiting if we close these digital gaps, but it'll take teamwork between tech companies and governments.

On the ground, Huawei's "Skills on Wheels" program (with its DigiTruck classrooms) has already helped more than 130,000 people in 21 countries through digital skills training since 2019.

In Ile-de-France, Huawei and Konexio are building on the program's progress with the next phase of DigiTruck expanding across the region, where 1.3 million people are still in a situation of digital exclusion.