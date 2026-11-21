Grand Theft Auto 6 earns record $3.8B on first day
What's the story
The latest installment in the popular video game series, Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), has set a new record for entertainment products by raking in $3.79 billion in retail sales on its first day of release. The figure was announced by publisher Rockstar Games, which also revealed that it had sold 32.5 million units of the game on pre-release, marking a record across platforms.
Record-breaking sales
GTA 6 beats Avengers: Endgame
The sales figure for GTA VI is nearly five times the $800 million that its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V), earned in its first 24 hours back in 2013.
It also beats the entire box office run of Avengers: Endgame, which became the highest-grossing film of all time last month with about $2.9 billion worldwide after a re-release pushed it past Avatar.
Global phenomenon
Game's launch becomes global phenomenon
GTA VI was released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, first in New Zealand and then globally as each market hit midnight local time.
The launch quickly became a global phenomenon, generating more social media posts than this year's World Cup, according to monitoring platform Visibrain.
Critics have also praised the game, giving it a score of 99 on review aggregator Metacritic.
Game details
What is GTA 6 about?
Like its predecessors, GTA VI is an open-world action game where players can freely roam a sprawling city, steal cars, pull off heists, and carry out missions for criminal gangs.
The game's busy streets, neon-lit nightlife and beaches are rendered in striking detail with non-player characters going about their lives regardless of player involvement.
Real-world concerns
Authorities warn against violent behavior
Despite the game's critical acclaim, it has also drawn real-world warnings from authorities.
Police departments across the US have reminded people that the car thefts, reckless driving, and violence depicted in GTA VI should not be re-enacted on real-life streets.
The American Psychological Association says there is insufficient evidence supporting a scientific causal link between violent video games and violent behavior.