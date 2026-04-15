Gujarat High Court orders platforms to link with Sahyog portal
Technology
The Gujarat High Court just told Meta, Google, X, Reddit, and Scribd to link up with the government's Sahyog portal.
This comes after a public petition raised concerns about AI-generated deepfakes and the spread of fake or illegal content online.
The court hopes this move will make it easier to take down harmful posts and keep tech companies in line with India's IT laws.
Sahyog aids cooperation, exposes compliance gaps
The Sahyog portal (launched in late 2024) is meant to help law enforcement and tech platforms work together better.
While Meta and Google have started cooperating more since its launch, others like X have lagged behind (they only replied to 13 out of 94 government alerts).
The court's push highlights how current laws aren't keeping up with new AI threats.