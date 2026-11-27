Stratum V1 has been around since 2012 but does not use encryption, making it easy for attackers to hijack miners' efforts without touching their hardware.

To help everyone stay safe, Braiins, a bitcoin mining technology company, is urging miners to switch to the more secure, encrypted Stratum V2 protocol.

They also released a free proxy for miners that cannot use those options, along with a firmware update, Braiins OS 26.11, that adds certificate checks so miners can protect their earnings going forward.