Haier unveils M3 AI washers and mini-LED TVs in India
Haier just launched some cool new gadgets in India: AI-powered M3 series washing machines and two mini-LED TVs (M70 and M96).
The reveal happened at their Elevate with Haier event in Greater Noida, and everything's already up for grabs online and in stores.
M3 washers and feature-rich mini-LED TVs
The M3 washing machines use AI to handle different laundry loads with features like Smart Dosing and three separate drums, so you can wash more types of clothes at once.
The M70 Mini LED packs Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and a 2.1-channel audio system for seriously upgraded streaming nights.
The M96 Mini LED features SQD Mini LED technology and a 6.2.2-channel speaker system.
Five-door fridge, water heater and chimney
Haier also rolled out a five-door fridge with a convertible zone for flexible storage, plus a new water heater and kitchen chimney: basically, your home tech just got an upgrade.