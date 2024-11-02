Summarize Simplifying... In short Google CEO Sundar Pichai humorously embraced Halloween with a black T-shirt reading "Error 404: Costume Not Found," referencing his tech background.

Sundar Pichai nails Halloween look with 'Error 404' t-shirt

By Mudit Dube 12:59 pm Nov 02, 2024

What's the story Google CEO Sundar Pichai celebrated Halloween with a unique twist, wearing a t-shirt that humorously read "Error 404: Costume Not Found." The tech giant's leader took to Instagram to share glimpses of the company's "Howl-o-ween" party, where costumed "Dooglers" - Google's canine guests - stole the show. Pichai's post featured a range of dogs dressed in imaginative Halloween costumes, from mini superheroes to whimsical characters.

Pichai's tech-inspired Halloween look and social media reaction

Pichai's Halloween costume was a black T-shirt with the words "Error 404: Costume Not Found" written on it, a cheeky reference to his tech roots. His Instagram post, captioned "Scary cute Dooglers in costume, sea creatures at TGIF. It must be Googleween," drew a barrage of comments from social media users who got in on the fun. One user wished him a "fang-tastic Halloween filled with thrills and chills."

Pichai's Diwali message and Zuckerberg's Halloween celebration

Before his Halloween post, Pichai had posted a Diwali message on Threads, sharing his love for the festival of lights. "Diwali is one of my favorite times of the year, always fun to fill the house with light. Wish those who celebrate a Happy Diwali," he had said in his post. Meanwhile, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also got into the Halloween spirit by dressing up as John Wick from the popular Keanu Reeves film franchise.