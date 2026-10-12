Hammer launches Drop Sunrise portable Bluetooth speaker at ₹599
Hammer just launched the Drop Sunrise, a super affordable Bluetooth speaker at ₹599.
It's small enough to toss in your bag, runs on Bluetooth for quick pairing, and promises up to 32 hours of playtime, so you're set for long trips or outdoor hangs.
Drop Sunrise offers multiple playback options
The Drop Sunrise rocks a rounded look with a trendy gradient finish in Elegant Beige.
You can play music via Bluetooth, TF card, USB, or even FM radio. Want louder sound? Pair two speakers using its True Wireless Stereo feature for stereo vibes.
There's also a built-in microphone for hands-free calls, pretty handy when you're on the go.
Drop Sunrise available on major platforms
You can pick up the Drop Sunrise on Hammer's own site, Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, and Instamart.
As Hammer's Founder and COO Rohit Nandwani puts it, the product was designed for users who want good sound quality without compromising on space, a space-saving audio solution for desks, bedside tables and other personal spaces.