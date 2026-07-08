Harvard-Smithsonian astrophysicist Devesh Nandal named to UAP Science Advisory Council
Technology
Dr. Devesh Nandal, an astrophysicist from Haryana now at Harvard and Smithsonian, has been picked for the U.S.-based UAP Science Advisory Council, a team assembled by Harvard professor Avi Loeb at the request of top US agencies to dig into mysterious aerial phenomena (think UFOs) using real science, not just speculation.
James Webb researcher brings multidisciplinary expertise
Known for his work on how galaxies and black holes form, using data from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, Dr. Nandal brings serious research chops to the table.
He'll be teaming up with experts in physics, AI, and oceanography to keep the investigations thorough and fact-based.
His appointment also puts India on the map in this global scientific effort.