Heat waves might speed up your biological aging: Study Technology Aug 29, 2025

Turns out, heat waves don't just make you sweaty—they might actually speed up how quickly your body ages.

Researchers from the University of Hong Kong studied nearly 25,000 people in Taiwan over 14 years and found that more exposure to heat waves was linked to faster biological aging—kind of like what happens with smoking or drinking.

The study was published in Nature Climate Change.